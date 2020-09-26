 
 
Court lashes wine farmers for trying to ‘use’ farm workers to escape liability

Courts

Her ruling comes on the back of the nonpayment of an overdraft and various loans which the farm’s owners had initially secured by bonding the property.

Bernadette Wicks
26 Sep 2020
05:01:23 AM
Image: iStock.

The Western Cape High Court has slammed the owners of an award-winning winery for trying to “use” farm workers who live on the property as “an excuse” to avoid having it placed under the hammer. Judge Deidre Kusevitsky recently granted Nedbank a default judgment for more than R8.5 million against Petrus Bestbier, whose family bought Goede Hoop farm about 90 years ago, as well as the farm’s trustees. She also gave the bank the green light to sell Goede Hoop at auction, declaring it “specially executable”. Her ruling comes on the back of the nonpayment of an overdraft and various...

