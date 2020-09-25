Andile Lungisa granted R10K bail

Former ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Andile Lungisa has reportedly been granted bail.

Lungisa had applied for bail pending the outcome of his Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal his two-year sentence.

Lungisa has been found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting in 2016.

It was reported that Lungisa has been granted R10,000 bail with one of the conditions being that he should hand over his travel documents.

On 17 September, Lungisa reported to the clerk at Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to start serving his two-year prison sentence.

Lungisa’s legal argument before the Constitutional Court will be that he hit Kayser with a glass jug in self-defence while under attack by five men.

Meanwhile, the president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), President Mandisa Maya, the judges of the SCA concerned (Justices Nambitha Dambuza, Caroline Nichols, Shares Weiner and Nolwazi Mabanda-Boqwana) and Judge President of the Eastern Cape Division of the High Court Judge President Selby Mbenenge have demanded a retraction from convicted criminal and former ANC Youth League leader Lungisa following allegations he made last week.

The SCA earlier this month dismissed Lungisa’s appeal against his assault conviction and sentence.

Speaking outside the North End Prison in Port Elizabeth, to begin serving his two-year sentence following a conviction on charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, Lungisa alleged that his matter was not fairly decided due to political and familial affiliations of the judges who presided over his case.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

