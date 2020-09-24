 
 
Lungisa is on thin ice, should retract comments

A legal expert says Andile Lungisa’s attack on the judiciary revealed “the bankruptcy of his case”, while a political analyst has compared his comments to the ANC’s defence of former president Jacob Zuma against the judiciary.

Bernadette Wicks
24 Sep 2020
04:03:12 PM
Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court before the verdict on his assault case on April 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

A legal expert has described convicted criminal and former ANC Youth League leader Andile Lungisa’s public claims that he got a raw deal in court because of undue interference, as an attempt “to bring political pressure to bear to avoid the unavoidable” – prison time. Advocate Paul Hoffman SC, who also heads up Accountability Now, said yesterday Lungisa would be well advised to heed the judiciary’s call and retract his claims. “It is important the dignity of the courts and their status, as a branch of government, is respected by everybody and in particular by politicians and those in positions...

