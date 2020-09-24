Lungisa is on thin ice, should retract comments

PREMIUM!
Lungisa is on thin ice, should retract commentsCourts 1 hour ago
A legal expert says Andile Lungisa’s attack on the judiciary revealed “the bankruptcy of his case”, while a political analyst has compared his comments to the ANC’s defence of former president Jacob Zuma against the judiciary.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World China running hundreds of detention centres in Xinjiang, say researchers
Personal Finance Beware WhatsApp stokvel groups: An old pyramid scheme in a new jacket
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Mboro vs Bushiri, Zuma slams Zondo and SCA judges vs Andile Lungisa
Courts Judges demand retraction of ‘offensive remarks’ from Andile Lungisa
State Capture Zuma Foundation accuses Zondo of trying to humiliate JZ