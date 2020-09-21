Courts 21.9.2020 09:23 pm

SANDF soldier accused of shooting man who wasn’t wearing mask granted bail

News24 Wire
A South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier, who allegedly shot a Limpopo man not wearing a mask, was granted R5 000 bail in the Morebeng Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Hendry Ngomane, 29, faces a charge of attempted murder after he allegedly shot a 27-year-old man at a shopping complex on Thursday afternoon.

“Members of the National Defence Force were reportedly on duty monitoring Covid-19 compliance in the area, when they approached a group of people who were not wearing face masks.

“When asked why they were not wearing masks, an argument allegedly ensued and one of the soldiers shot the victim,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi alleged.

The 27-year-old man, who was allegedly shot, was taken to the local hospital for medical attention.

The matter was postponed to 28 October 2020 for further investigations.

