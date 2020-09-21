Courts 21.9.2020 02:56 pm

Outcome of Andile Lungisa’s bail application expected on Wednesday


Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa outside the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court before the verdict on his assault case on April 17, 2018 in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Lungisa was found guilty of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm for smashing a glass jug over the head of former member of the mayoral committee Rano Kayser, during a Nelson Mandela Bay council meeting in October 2016. (Photo by Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Lulama Zenzile)

The NPA says it will oppose bail. Lungisa wants to stay out of jail pending the outcome of his Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal his two-year sentence.

The outcome of former ANC councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay Andile Lungisa’s bail application is expected to be delivered on Wednesday.

The judge in the matter reportedly said they aim to give the judgment on Wednesday because the matter is of considerable importance and is urgent.

A crowd of Lungisa’s supporters reportedly from all across the Eastern Cape province gathered outside court before and after proceedings.

Lungisa’s supporters were filmed singing outside court at his bail application on Monday.

Lungisa has applied for bail pending the outcome of his Constitutional Court application for leave to appeal his two-year sentence.

Lungisa has been found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting in 2016.

He reported to the clerk at Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday to start serving his two-year prison sentence.

The national prosecuting authority has said it would oppose bail.

The application is being heard in the Grahamstown High Court.

Lungisa’s legal argument before the Constitutional Court will be that he hit Kayser with a glass jug in self-defence while under attack by five men.

