Johannesburg man due in court for R5.6m heroin bust

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear in court after he was allegedly found in possession of a stash of drugs worth R5.6 million.

The man was arrested on Thursday for a drug-related charge and cops have since charged him with a 2018 case – also drug-related.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu said: “The suspect’s case follows a 2018 incident when he was arrested by the Johannesburg Serious Organised Crime Investigation [Unit] with a stockpile of heroin worth an estimated R5.6 million in the boot of his vehicle in Florida.”

The case was provisionally withdrawn to allow for a forensic services analysis report to be completed.

“The forensic report finally confirmed that the stash was actually heroin,” Mulamu added.

“A warrant of arrest was issued and upon executing it at the suspect’s house, it was found that he was arrested [in] another separate drug charge by the Brixton SAPS Trio Task Team on Thursday.”

He will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

