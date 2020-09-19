Five accused of Limpopo business robberies denied bail

Five people accused of carrying out business robberies targeting foreign nationals and the Indian business community in Limpopo, have been denied bail.

Nemulenzi Ritshidze, 19, Mutungutungu Nkhaniseni, 22, Nemulodi Nakisani, 23, Mudau Rabelani, 24, and Nemataheni Rabelani, 27, appeared in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The case has been postponed to 23 September.

The accused have allegedly been linked to 11 robberies in which property worth thousands of rand was stolen.

Police arrested them on 10 September.

“The police received information about the hideouts of the suspects, and a task team that comprised Crime Intelligence, detectives, [a] Tactical Response Team and first responders was then established to track them down. The suspects were subsequently arrested in separate locations [in] Gondexoni Ha-Mabilu, Tshisahulu and Itsani,” said police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

During the arrests, a Nissan NP 200, Citi Golf and a pistol – allegedly stolen in Itsani during a robbery last month – were confiscated.

The investigation is ongoing.

