Gogo takes fight against apartheid-era legislation to ConCourt

Courts 1 hour ago

Advocate Geoff Budlender, for Sithole, said denying black couples the choice to marry in community of property under apartheid had exacerbated the vulnerability of black women.

Bernadette Wicks
19 Sep 2020
05:00:31 AM
PREMIUM!
Image: iStock.

An apartheid-era piece of legislation under which hundreds of thousands of elderly black women around the country are today still being discriminated against, will move a step closer to being scratched from the statute books this month. In February, the KwaZulu-Natal High Court handed down a ground-breaking judgment throwing out parts of the Matrimonial Property Act, which perpetuated now-repealed laws under which black couples were automatically married out of community of property up until 1988. The judgment came on the back of a bitter feud between 72-year-old grandmother Agnes Sithole and her husband, who threatened to sell their family home...

