Florida kidnapping accused has three previous convictions

Saleem Slamang has had several run-ins with the law and was on trial for one other case.

This was revealed at the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on Thursday where the suspect made his second appearance since being arrested last week.

Slamang was arrested after a viral video of the kidnapping showed a man jumping over the barrier of a pizza outlet in Florida before grabbing a young girl who was seated with two women. Another man is seen leaping to her rescue.

During court proceedings, it was revealed that Slamang has three previous convictions and one pending case from 2018.

According to National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane, the details of these convictions and charges will be revealed possibly at tomorrow’s bail hearing. The NPA will be using this and other reasons why Slamang should not be granted bail.

“Indeed it will be one of the aspects, but those will be revealed at the bail hearing.

At Thursday’s proceedings, the court heard the media’s application to film and record the bail hearing, but according to TimesLive.com, Slamang’s lawyer Eric Mahlalela, who initially said was comfortable with the media’s request, told the court he was opposed to it.

According to Mjonondwane, proceedings on this issue are expected to continue on Friday when Judge C Nobel is expected to rule on the media issue before the matter will be transferred to Court C for the bail application hearing.

