17.9.2020

KZN courts hand down heavy sentences to rapists

Two friends were sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ulundi Regional Court on Tuesday.

Two regional courts in KwaZulu-Natal have handed down hefty sentences to convicted rapists who committed the crimes two years ago.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said a sentence of life imprisonment was handed down to two friends, Sifundo Khumalo, 29, and Khethokuhle Dubazane, 26, in the Ulundi Regional Court on Tuesday.

Gwala said both Khumalo and Dubazane were declared unfit to possess a firearm.

“On 5 November 2018, an 18-year-old woman from Njomelwane in Mahlabathini was asleep at her home when two males who gained entry through the window accosted her. They raped her until the following morning. She reported the matter to the police and charges of rape were opened at the Mahlabathini police station. The docket was transferred to the Ulundi Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) for further investigation. The accused were later arrested and made several court appearances until they were successful convicted and sentenced in court,” said Gwala.

On Wednesday, the Pietermaritzburg Regional Court sentenced Bosman Dlamini, 33, to 20 years imprisonment for a rape he committed in September 2018, Gwala said.

At the time of the incident, the victim was 32 years of age and had been drinking at a tavern and had lost track of time when she asked Dlamini to accompany her to her home, Gwala said.

“While they were at her home, the accused pushed her on the ground, strangled and raped her. A case of rape was opened at the Plessislaer SAPS and the docket was transferred to the Plessislaer FCS Unit for investigation,” Gwala said.

Following his arrest, Dlamini made several court appearances before his conviction and sentencing, Gwala added.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “We appreciate the heavy sentence handed over to the accused and we hope it will serve as a lesson to others. We pray that this heavy sentence will help the victims to find closure and healing.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)





