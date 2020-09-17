NMB councillor Andile Lungisa to start prison sentence

Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Andile Lungisa is expected to report to the clerk of the court at Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Thursday noon to commence serving his two-year prison sentence, the national prosecuting authority (NPA) has said.

Lungisa has been found guilty of assaulting DA councillor Rano Kayser with a glass jug during a heated council meeting.

ALSO READ: Lungisa takes fight against assault conviction to ConCourt

NPA Eastern Cape regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani confirmed that the NPA on Wednesday received copies of Lungisa’s application to the Constitutional Court for leave to appeal the sentence and the notice of motion to apply for bail pending the outcome of his application to the Constitutional Court.

Ngcakani said Lungisa’s bail application will be heard on Monday at the Grahamstown High Court and that the NPA will oppose bail.

Lungisa‘s legal argument before the Constitutional Court will be that he hit Kayser with a glass jug in self-defence, while under attack by five men.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.