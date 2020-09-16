 
 
Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud

Courts 1 hour ago

The on-again-off-again charges against controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday are on again, after the court on Wednesday dismissed his application to have the decision by former NDPP Shaun Abrahams to reinstate them overturned.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Sep 2020
07:01:09 PM
Thoshan Panday. Picture: Twitter

It looks like controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday will be standing trial after all, following a failed attempt to quash the charges levelled against him in connection with alleged tender fraud worth millions of rands during the 2010 Fifa World Cup. The charges against Panday were previously dropped by also controversial former head of the National Prosecuting Authority in KwaZulu-Natal, Moipone Noko, in 2012. But, in 2018, then National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams reinstated them, prompting Panday to turn to the KwaZulu-Natal High Court with an application to have the decision reviewed and set aside. That application was,...

