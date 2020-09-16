Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraud

PREMIUM!
Thoshan Panday to have his day in court for 2010 World Cup-related fraudCourts 1 hour ago
The on-again-off-again charges against controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday are on again, after the court on Wednesday dismissed his application to have the decision by former NDPP Shaun Abrahams to reinstate them overturned.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Government Disgruntled artists want Ramaphosa’s help
Covid-19 Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, petrol price, SA resorts under threat and ANC to pay for SANDF flight to Zim
Athletics Triumphant return as Wayde coasts to victory
Business News Ters benefit extended until national state of disaster ends
Covid-19 Approach Level 1 with caution – Experts