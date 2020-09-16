Corrupt official loses bid to overturn 15-year jail term

PREMIUM!
Corrupt official loses bid to overturn 15-year jail termCourts 1 min ago
Pumla Ntozini unsuccessfully tried to appeal her sentence for stealing R19 million from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, on the grounds that she was in her sixties and unemployed, and that the sentence over-emphasised the severity of her crime.
