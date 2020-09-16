 
 
Corrupt official loses bid to overturn 15-year jail term

Courts 1 min ago

Pumla Ntozini unsuccessfully tried to appeal her sentence for stealing R19 million from the Nelson Mandela Bay Metro, on the grounds that she was in her sixties and unemployed, and that the sentence over-emphasised the severity of her crime.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Sep 2020
01:36:16 PM
Image: iStock

A former government official who helped siphon almost R20 million out of the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan Municipality’s (NMMM’s) coffers has lost her bid to overturn the 15-year prison term she ended up being slapped with. Pumla Ntozini, a one-time payroll administrator for the department of basic education, and seven others were convicted of fraud and money laundering in 2018 following a protracted court battle spanning five years. They were last year all given sentences of between ten and 15 years behind bars but Ntozini took hers on appeal, accusing the magistrate who heard the case of not having taken into...

