Wits University’s Cals a household name within legal fraternity

Courts

‘Cals participates in programmes related to upliftment of the lives of communities that are affected by the challenges related to lack of access to information,’ says Judge Makhubele.

Bernadette Wicks
16 Sep 2020
05:06:27 AM
Wits University. Picture: Alaister Russell

After more than four decades in existence, the University of the Witwatersrand’s Centre for Applied Legal Studies (Cals) has become a household name within the legal fraternity – and now a high court judge has confirmed as much. In a precedent-setting judgment recognising the rights of affected communities to be provided with copies of applications to mine near them, the High Court in Pretoria’s Judge Tintswalo Makhubele last week made special mention of Cals. “Cals, which needs no introduction, is a well-established and accredited law clinic,” she said, “It participates in programmes related to upliftment of the lives of communities...

