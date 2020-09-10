Trial of Nathaniel Julies’ alleged killers postponed

The family of Eldorado Park teenager Nathaniel Julies and community members arrived at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in Soweto on Thursday as the three suspects who were arrested in connection with his killing appeared before the court.

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, 26 August, resulting in unrest on the streets of Eldorado Park.

It was the first time that all three accused – Simon Scorpion Ndyalivana, Caylene Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo – appeared before court together, and it was also the first time Julies’s mother, Bridget Harris, attended the hearing.

Ndyalivana and Whiteboy, both from the Eldorado Park police’s crime prevention unit, were each charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

Voster Netshiongolo, a detective, faces charges of murder as an accessory after the fact, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

The matter was postponed to 22 September.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindile Sigasa said the state was ready to proceed with the matter, but would have to to wait due to a request by the defence, which was the reason for the postponement.

“The defence of accused number one, Simon Scorpion, brought an application in terms of Section 335 of the Criminal Act which states the accused is entitled to a copy of the statement of arrest. The application will be reviewed by the court,” she said.

The family’s spokesperson, Reverend Larry Varrie, said the community would be very upset if the suspects apply for bail and the application is approved.

He said it would be best for the three men to remain behind bars.

“They do not deserve bail. The community will not rest until justice is served because what happened to Lokkie is brutal and unjust,” Varrie said.

