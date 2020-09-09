Courts 9.9.2020 03:58 pm

Husband who allegedly killed wife inside police station makes first court appearance

News24 Wire
Picture: iStock

The man who is alleged to have shot and killed his wife inside a police station while she was reporting a domestic violence case in Mthatha on Monday, appeared in court for the first time on Wednesday.

Protek Security guard, Yandisa Daniso, 42, appeared at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court where he faced charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder and unlawfully discharging a firearm in public.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said the case was postponed to 18 September for a formal bail application.

“In court today, the State applied for the case to be postponed for the profiling of the accused for the purposes of a bail application, which will be opposed,” said Tyali.

The incident was condemned by Eastern Cape provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Police said Daniso had allegedly attempted to escape after the shooting, but was chased and arrested by the police.

The firearm he had in his possession was confiscated and would be sent to the forensic laboratory for ballistics testing, said Kinana.

Protek security confirmed Daniso was an employee of theirs and condemned the incident.

