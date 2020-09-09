 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

Courts 1 hour ago

The city is involved in a legal tussle over the installation of surveillance cameras in mostly wealthy suburbs, with the matter likely to go as far as the Constitutional Court.

Sipho Mabena
09 Sep 2020
04:59:05 AM
PREMIUM!
Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

CCTV cameras are pictured in Melville, 17 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

The 58 public surveillance cameras installed in Lonehill have come under sharp focus as the City of Joburg’s “spy” camera saga heads for an appeal, with the Right2Know (R2K) campaign pushing for the “illegal” cameras to be taken down. Correspondence seen by The Citizen show that the city’s senior legal advisor, Perry-Como Smith, advised the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) to cancel the wayleave for the cameras installed by the Lonehill Residents Association (LRA). He also made a written undertaking that these cameras would be removed but activist and resident, Gavin Borrageiro, has complained that the cameras are still recording. Borrageiro...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage

General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission

Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark

Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.