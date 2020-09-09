Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken down

PREMIUM!
Right2Know campaign pushes for ‘illegal’ Lonehill CCTV cameras to be taken downCourts 1 hour ago
The city is involved in a legal tussle over the installation of surveillance cameras in mostly wealthy suburbs, with the matter likely to go as far as the Constitutional Court.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Investigation Criminal charges considered over R82m school built in sewage
General EFF may be sued for damages, say experts
General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, EFF protests, Zuma’s arms deal trial and Zondo commission
Covid-19 Daily Covid-19 update: SA breaches 15,000 death mark
Environment Emotion vs science: Rogue baboon causes drama in Cape Town