No bail for teen who allegedly killed parents, dragged bodies behind a moving car

Bail was denied to a 19-year-old Pampierstad, Northern Cape, man, who stands accused of the murder of his parents.

Tebogo Segae allegedly dragged the bodies of his parents – Stanley and Elizabeth – behind a moving car and dumped them in a veld on 27 August.

He was arrested on the day of the incident.

Mojalefa Senokoatsane, National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson for the Northern Cape, said Segae opted to represent himself in court, instead of using legal representation.

He faces two counts of murder.

Senokoatsane said the prosecutor, Dineo Mathule, opposed bail, especially given the nature of the offence.

The Pampierstad Magistrate’s Court refused bail on Tuesday as it believed he did not present compelling reasons that warranted the granting of bail, and it would not be in the best interest of justice to do so.

Pampierstad is between Vryburg and Kimberley in the Northern Cape.

