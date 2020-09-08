 
 
Law firm liable for exec’s Ponzi scheme

The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has ruled that law firm Garlicke and Bousfield be held liable for R7 million lost to a Ponzi scheme run by the firm’s former executive consultant, opening the floodgates for further potential claims of up to R100 million.

Bernadette Wicks
08 Sep 2020
10:22:38 PM
Image: iStock

Ten years after a Durban attorney’s suicide revealed he had been running a multi-million-rand Ponzi scheme, the firm he was running it from – one of the country’s leading – has been ordered to cough up for the crime. KwaZulu-Natal High Court Judge Jerome Mnguni on Tuesday found Garlicke and Bousfield liable for the R7 million Durban businessman Merlin Stols ended up losing to what was originally punted as a “bridging finance scheme” by the firm’s former executive consultant, Colin Cowan. And Mnguni’s findings are now expected to open the floodgates for other victims to lodge claims against the firm...

