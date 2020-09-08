Law firm liable for exec’s Ponzi scheme

PREMIUM!
Law firm liable for exec’s Ponzi schemeCourts 38 seconds ago
The KwaZulu-Natal High Court has ruled that law firm Garlicke and Bousfield be held liable for R7 million lost to a Ponzi scheme run by the firm’s former executive consultant, opening the floodgates for further potential claims of up to R100 million.
