EFF on thin ice in continued Clicks protest

Courts

A Constitutional expert has warned that ignoring the court’s interdict against the EFF would amount to an attack on the court itself and set the tone for ‘chaos in the country’.

Brian Sokutu
08 Sep 2020
03:23:05 PM
Mall of Africa security stand watch over the group of EFF members protest outside the Clicks store in the Mall, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

While the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have vowed to intensify protest action to force embattled health and beauty retailer Clicks to close its stores – despite an interim court order instructing the party and its members not to interfere with the company’s business operations – a constitutional law expert has warned that the EFF skated on thin ice. In an attempt to secure its business operations, employees and customers, Clicks on Tuesday morning won an interim high court order, barring EFF leaders and supporters from threatening staff, clients and inciting violence – against a background of some of its stores...

