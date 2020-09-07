 
 
Court may have emboldened EFF in action against Clicks

Courts 1 hour ago

The court’s decision to dismiss Clicks’ application to interdict the EFF from disrupting their business may have been an error of law, according to legal experts, who question whether the right to protest could trump the business’ right to property.

Rorisang Kgosana
07 Sep 2020
06:55:13 PM
Members of the EFF protest outside the Clicks store in Mall of Africa, 7 September 2020, Midrand. The party has called for a total shutdown of all Clicks stores after a racist advert was shared on social media. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The High Court’s dismissal of Clicks’ application to interdict EFF’s planned protest at their stores was “inexplicable” as the ruling might be an error which instead “emboldened” the red-berets, according to legal experts. The EFF’s shutdown of Clicks stores across the country, in protest of a racial hair advert turned violent in various shopping centres on Monday, with some stores even being petrol-bombed and vandalised. Many of the company’s more than 800 stores were locked and prevented from operating for the entire day, while Clicks’ attempt to interdict the protest was dismissed with costs by the High Court. The full...





