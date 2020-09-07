Mpumalanga store staffers arrested for allegedly using metal pipe to kill man abandon bail

The manager at a Mpumalanga chain store as well as his assistant and security guard, who were arrested after they allegedly used a metal pipe to severely assault two men for insulting their colleague, have abandoned their bid for bail.

The three appeared in the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Monday, where their matter was postponed to 16 September.

They are facing charges of murder, kidnapping, and assault with intent to do grievously bodily harm, National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi, the three men were arrested on 4 September, following a police investigation into an incident on 14 August, News24 reported.

The three allegedly came upon the two men, aged 22 and 35 while driving.

They allegedly forced the pair into their vehicle and took them to a storeroom where they assaulted them, Hlathi said.

The matter was reported to the police and the men were taken to hospital for treatment for their serious injuries.

However, one of them died in hospital.

