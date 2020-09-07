Courts 7.9.2020 01:02 pm

Suspect who allegedly defrauded ex-teacher of R1.7m arrested after five years

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

Police say it is alleged that during October and November 2015, the complainant was robbed of her hard-earned pension money with the hope of the money being doubled.

The suspect who allegedly defrauded a woman of R1.7 million of her pension money is expected to appear in court, police in KwaZulu-Natal have said.

Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the 33-year-old suspect was arrested on 3 September “for theft by false pretence”.

“The suspect was arrested in Camperdown after evading police arrest for five years. He is appearing today before the Durban Magistrate’s Court.

“It is alleged that during October and November 2015, the complainant was robbed of her hard-earned pension money with the hope of the money being doubled. The complainant was a teacher when she resigned and was defrauded of her pension to the sum of R1.7 million.

“Anyone who is a victim of a similar crime is urged to contact Captain Gumede on 082 331 9518 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

