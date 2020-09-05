Courts 5.9.2020 09:29 pm

Man sentenced to 20 years for killing his mother hours after being released on warning by court

The Grahamstown High Court has sentenced a man to 20 years in jail for killing his 74-year-old mother.

Kwanele Mqeni, 36, was sentenced on Friday.

Mqeni was out on a warning on another separate matter for assaulting family members.

Police spokesperson Captain Jackson Manatha said Mqeni killed his mother hours after being released from prison.

Manatha said, in July 2019, Mqeni was arrested for assaulting family members at the Diphini locality in Mooiplaas Village, East London.

“On 2 September 2019, his mother submitted a statement to the East London Magistrate’s Court that her son be released out on warning.

“On the same night, after being released by the court, Mqeni stabbed his mother multiple times. His mother died on the scene.

“He also attacked his disabled older brother, who was rescued by community members,” Manatha said.

