Battle has just begun for smaller manufacturers, says Fita

Courts 5 hours ago

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) recently took a swipe at Fita members in a statement citing research conducted by the Research Unit on the Economics of Excisable Products.

Bernadette Wicks
05 Sep 2020
05:00:17 AM
Picture iStock

The recent lifting of the ban on cigarette and tobacco product sales – after almost five months – was met with a collective sigh of relief from the industry at large. But Sinenhlanhla Mnguni of the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) says for smaller manufacturers, at least, the battle is just beginning. “It’s make or break for us now,” Mnguni told Saturday Citizen. He said they were far from out of the woods but that it was too early to gauge the medium- to long-term impact, with the next two months expected to paint a clearer picture. Mnguni continued...

