Alleged hitman released on R1,5K bail causes outrage

Minister of Community Safety Albert Fritz has received confirmation from the National Prosecuting Authority that it will be investigating the release of an alleged gang hitman on R1,500 bail from Athlone Magistrate’s Court last week.

Mustakim Scullard, 20, faces murder charges and was released on bail after the magistrate noted he was a first-time offender.

The community safety department has written to the acting director of the NPA noting that the NPA has opposed bail enquiring whether to appeal the magistrate’s decision.

Scullard, according to the department has approached two rival gang members and shot both.

“The 34-year-old victim escaped. However, the 19-year-old victim was shot and killed at close range. Scullard was identified by witnesses and was arrested two days later in Nellie Court. He was found in possession of a 9mm pistol and 16 live rounds,” the department said in a statement.

Fritz said the department’s court-watching brief are looking into the case and noted that there were four charges against the accused which include murder, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm and ammunition.

“The accused first appeared on 20 July 2020 and the matter was postponed until 27 July 2020 for bail information. On 27 July 2020 bail information was provided to the State. The court was informed that the matter is a schedule 6 offence which requires exceptional circumstances to be submitted by the accused to be released on bail.

“The matter was postponed until 11 August 2020 for a formal bail application. On 11 August 2020, the bail application proceedings were extended until 25 August 2020. Bail was opposed by the state on both dates. The investigating officer testified in the opposing of the bail application.”

While it was important to consider that perpetrator was a first-time offender, Scullared was an alleged gang hitman and posed a threat to safety in communities.

He said it was concerning that he was released on bail. Gangsterism was a huge contributor towards violent crime in the country and police should consider the release of a known hitman onto the country’s streets.

“It should be noted that while the perpetrator has been granted bail, the case remains under investigation ensuring that the accused will return to court on 28 October 2020. In the interim, I call on anyone that could assist SAPS in their investigation to immediately come forward and report such.”

