Retired SAPS employees released on R5K bail in R56m car markings case

Two retired Silverton Police Station employees have been released on R5,000 bail in the R56 million police car branding case.

The pair handed themselves in following the appearance of over 30 of their former colleagues in connection to the R56 million police branding case.

During the past few days, the Police Special Task Team, under the auspices of the Investigating Directorate of the NPA, made a number of arrests following similar action in June.

Samson Mashele, a retired police Warrant Officer, and Joseph Manyoko, a retired Admin clerk, handed themselves in at the Silverton Police Station on Wednesday ahead of their appearance today. The pair are now accused 37 and 38 in the case.

They both appeared on charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and theft.

Also read: VIDEO: Police round up more suspects in R56m car markings case

“The two also stands accused of aiding in cover quoting contracts handed out by the South African Police Services valued in total of R29 million to other accused in the case. The allegations relate to contracts for the installation of palisades fencing, repair of state vehicles, gardening services, painting services and servicing of forklifts. They also implicated in the R56 million police vehicle branding case.

“Five other co-accused handed themselves over to the police on the 02 September and appeared on the same day. Fifteen other co-accused appeared on Monday 31 August and were all granted R5,000 bail each. The first group of sixteen accused appeared in June on the same charges,” said NPA in a statement.

All the 38 accused are expected back in court on the 29 September.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.