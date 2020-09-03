Nathaniel Julies: Detective charged as third suspect in the killing

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) spokesperson Ndileka Cola has confirmed that the third suspect arrested in connection with the killing of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies will face revised charges.

Vorster Netshiongolo, a detective who works under the Eldorado Park South African Police Services (SAPS), had originally been charged with defeating the ends of justice and being in possession of prohibited ammunition.

A charge of accessory after the fact (murder) was added to the charge sheet, and the prohibited ammunition charge was dropped.

Netshiongolo made his first appearance at the the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, with his case set to continue on 10 September 2020.

He was remanded in custody to get legal representation.

The other two police officers arrested for Julies’s murder, Simon Scorpion Ndyalivana and Caylene Whiteboy, will also appear in court with Netshiongolo next Thursday.

Ndyalivana and Whiteboy, both from the Eldorado’s crime prevention unit, were each charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

Background

Julies, who had Down syndrome, was shot dead on Wednesday night, 26 August, resulting in unrest on the streets of Eldorado Park.

On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele and Community Safety MEC Faith Mazibuko, together with officials from the South Africa Human Rights Commission, visited the teen’s family.

Afterwards, they told an irate crowd of locals that “whoever has committed the crime will have to face the law, it doesn’t matter who that person is”.

Julies’ grandfather, James, claimed his grandson had done nothing wrong and was standing alone when he was shot at close range, before being dragged inside the police van.

He also alleged that Nathaniel was choked while being dragged to the vehicle.

He further claimed the police had not been helpful to the grieving family after Nathaniel’s death, as they had struggled to receive a case number.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who offered his condolences to the family and the angered community, said the violent death of any young person was concerning.

