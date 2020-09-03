 
 
High court to settle rumpus over ‘Roadmap to Apartheid’ screening

Courts

To date, no screening has taken place and after a series of failed negotiations, the PSC is pressing ahead with an equality case against the Labia.

Bernadette Wicks
03 Sep 2020
05:01:20 AM
Image: iStock.

A protracted feud over an independent cinema’s refusal to screen a film about the plight of Palestinians is expected to come to a head as the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC) and the Labia Theatre face off in court today. The two have been at loggerheads since 2012 when the PSC first approached the Labia and arranged a screening of Roadmap to Apartheid, a documentary by SA-born Ana Nogueira and Israeli-American Eron Davidson. It compared the Israeli-Palestinian conflict to apartheid. The cinema subsequently cancelled the screening, with manager Ludwig Kraus quoted at the time as saying the film was “pure propaganda”...

