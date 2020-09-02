Four police captains get bail in R56m branding tender case

Four police captains and a civilian, linked to a R56 million fraudulent police branding tender, were released on R5 000 bail on Wednesday.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said the captains handed themselves in at Silverton police station earlier in the day.

The four police captains are Captain Zelda Botha, Captain Pieter Jacobs, Captain Mamohuba Modiba and Captain Tshepo Modikoe.

Linda Lubanyana, the fifth accused, handed himself in on Sunday, Twala said.

All five appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and theft.

The latest arrests have brought the total number of accused in the case to 36.

Fifteen appeared in court on Monday and were granted R5 000 bail, while 16 others appeared in June on the same charges.

“The group is accused of aiding in cover quoting contracts handed out by the South African Police Services, valued in total of R29 million to other accused in the case,” Twala said.

“Quotations allegation relate to contracts for the installation of palisades fencing, repair of state vehicles, gardening services, painting services and servicing of forklifts.”

All 36 accused are expected to appear in court on 29 September.

“The Investigating Directorate (ID) successfully apprehended all the accused through cooperation with the police special task team dedicated to the ID,” Twala said.

