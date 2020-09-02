 
 
JRA appeals order over rollout of CCTV cameras

Courts 2 hours ago

Court papers show that between October 2019 and April 2020, the JRA granted Vumacam a total of 64 wayleaves for closed-circuit television (CCTV) to fight crime, but suspended the process last year as there was no public CCTV policy.

Sipho Mabena
02 Sep 2020
05:02:29 AM
CCTV cameras are seen in Melville, 17 January 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Johannesburg’s “spy” camera saga is far from over, with the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) appealing a court order to consider applications for installation of a privately operated surveillance system in public spaces. Vumacam, the company rolling out the artificial intelligence-equipped system in Johannesburg suburbs, had convinced the High Court in Johannesburg to force JRA to consider its applications to use the road reserves to mount its cameras. The roads agency had until yesterday to decide on Vumacam’s “wayleaves” applications and provide the company with reasons if these were not approved. “This appeal impacts the rollout of cameras and infrastructure to...

Loading Posts...
