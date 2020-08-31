VIDEO: Police round up more suspects in R56m car markings case

Fifteen people appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for bail hearing earlier this morning in connection with the R56 Million police car branding case.

They are facing charges of fraud, money laundering, corruption and theft.

They were all granted R5, 000 bail each.

One other suspect who handed himself over on Sunday will appear on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

The matter was postponed to 29 September when the accused will join the 16 others who appeared in court in June. In total, there will be 32 accused.

The case relates to the accusations of manipulation of procurement documents for the branding of police vehicles as well as cover quoting of written price quotations for the South African police services.

The alleged criminal incidents happened more than two hundred times between the period of April 2016- 2019. The quotations allegations relate to contracts for the installation of palisades fencing, repair of state motor vehicles, gardening services, servicing of forklifts and painting services, totalling R29 million, said the NPA in a statement.

The 15 accused who appeared today are police officers who are stationed at the Supply Chain post in Silverton, along with retried captains, admin clerks and civilians.

The accused are Captain Schalk Willem Coetzee, Captain Willem Johannes Jansen (both retired), Captain Rudolph Johanness Smit, Captain Andre Simpson, Warrant Officer Modikwa Brendah Tsebehlane, Melumisi Abel Mafoho, Zuzette Magrita Spank, Marna Leana Bornman, Lethabo Mabore Mamabolo (all Admin Clerks).

The others who are not employees of the SAPS are Romila Vadivaloo Naidoo, Prinesh Naidoo, Rosina Milanzi, Salamina Khoza, Harry Milanzi, Abigayle Esau.

Investigating Directorate Prosecutor Tilas Chabala said: “We are working around the clock to bring more suspects before the courts. More arrests can be expected in this case.”

“We are making great progress in rounding up everyone who was involved in this case. We are making exceptional strides because of the assistance by special task team seconded to us by the National Police Commissioner of the South African Police Service, General Khehla John Sitole,” said head of the Investigating Directorate Advocate Hermione Cronje.

