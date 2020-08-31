Cops accused of killing Nathaniel Julies to stay in jail for now

Police arrived at the Protea Magistrate’s Court in earnest ahead of the appearance of two police officers from Eldorado Park who are accused of allegedly gunning down a teenager with Down syndrome, Nathaniel Julies last week.

The two officers, both from the Eldorado crime prevention unit, have each been charged with murder, discharging a firearm in public, possession of ammunition and defeating the administration of justice.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, both officers will remain in police custody until 10 September for further investigation and to ensure that accused number two has legal representation.

There was a strong SAPS contingency scattered along the sidewalks outside the court as members of the public arrived at the scene. This follows a number of protests in the area following Julies’ death.

People from the Eldorado Park community, still angered by the death of 16-year-old Nathaniel Julies, were visibly anxious to hear the court outcome.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) got into a scuffle with police outside the courtroom where proceedings took place, after being prevented from entering the courtroom, due to Covid-19 regulations.

The EFF members then pushed police officers guarding the door in an attempt to enter, but the officers managed to push them back.

Inside the courtroom, EFF Member of Parliament Kenny Motsamai said he and other members of the party were in court to support Julies’ family and the residents of Eldorado Park.

Motsamai said the EFF was against police brutality and was shocked at how Julies was killed.

“We are here to support the coloured people and tell them they are South Africans and deserve to live like every South African.

“We are here to seek justice for the family and the community. Those who committed this crime must go to jail. They are killing machines,” Motsamai said.

“We can’t have the police brutalising and killing our people. We want all of those who committed crime to remain in jail,” said Motsamai.

