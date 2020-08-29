Courts 29.8.2020 03:22 pm

Two EC contractors and project manager accused of R9m tender fraud released on bail

News24 Wire
Two EC contractors and project manager accused of R9m tender fraud released on bail

Two EC contractors and project manager accused of R9m tender fraud released on bail. Image: iStock

They were arrested on Friday after they were allegedly linked to a Mnquma Local Municipality tender for street surfacing in Ngqamakwe in August 2013.

Two Eastern Cape contractors and a municipal project manager accused of fraud, theft, corruption and money laundering involving R9 million – were released on bail in the Butterworth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Project manager Phaphama Ntswanti, 38; Wonga Malusi, 45; and Chuma Matoti, 52, were each granted R10 000 bail.

They were arrested on Friday after they were allegedly linked to a Mnquma Local Municipality tender for street surfacing in Ngqamakwe in August 2013.

“The municipal officials and the project manager allegedly signed off payment certificates to the four companies for services that were not rendered.

“More than R9.1 million, the available project budget at the time, was lost by the municipality. The Hawks investigation further revealed an R982,000 over-expenditure on the part of the project,” said Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha.

He said two others have not been arrested. They are in quarantine in Gauteng and Cape Town due to Covid-19.

“They will be arrested once the quarantine processes have been finalised,” Ramovha said.

The accused are expected to appear in the same court on 2 November 2020.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Crime Police officers arrested for Eldorado Park’s murdered Nathaniel Julies

Covid-19 SA records 1,846 new Covid-19 cases and 115 deaths

Politics READ: ‘… Hang your head in shame’ – Zuma’s scathing letter to Ramaphosa

General Siya Kolisi biography to be published, despite Rachel’s protest

Business Insight Fiscal cliff: SA’s financial crisis only months away


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition