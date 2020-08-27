Courts 27.8.2020 02:19 pm

Willem Breytenbach’s sex assault trial postponed for a month

News24 Wire
Before founding his own companies, Willem Breytenbach headed the digital division of Media24 magazines. He also headed the Media24 weekly magazines division. Image: Facebook

The former teacher and journalist stands accused of raping or sexually abusing men between 1983 and 2019.

Alleged child rapist and sex assault accused Willem Breytenbach has appeared in court again for the first time in several months during the Covid-19 lockdown.

He formally faces six charges of indecent assault and one of sexual assault.

Breytenbach is out on bail, and on Monday his case was postponed to 29 September.

This to allow for “further particulars and consultation”, which involves the exchange of legal correspondence between the prosecution and defence legal teams before the case will proceed.

Breytenbach arrived at the Cape Town Regional Court in the Cape Town central business district shortly before 9am, wearing a black suit, and appeared within 30 minutes in Court I.

The proceedings only lasted several minutes, before he was dismissed and warned to appear punctually on the new court date.

Breytenbach declined an opportunity to comment on the case.

