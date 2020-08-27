Courts 27.8.2020 08:00 am

PE man pleads guilty for possession, distribution of child pornography

News24 Wire
A Port Elizabeth man Kerwin David Budden pleaded guilty in the Port Elizabeth Regional Court on Wednesday for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

In August 2019, police in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, arrested Riaan Mans for the possession and distribution of child pornography.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the US alerted the South African police’s Serial and Electronics Crimes Unit about the matter.

The man had downloaded explicit child pornographic images, videos and chats through a mobile app.

He confessed to police that he had shared the content with various people, including Budden from Port Elizabeth.

Police obtained a search warrant and in collaboration with the US Department of Homeland Security found several pornographic images of children on Budden’s cellphone and laptop.

In his plea, Budden admitted to sharing child pornography on social media platforms.

The case was postponed to 31 August for sentencing.

