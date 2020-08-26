Four found guilty of Mooinooi lesbian couple murder

The Pretoria High Court on Wednesday found the four accused of killing a lesbian couple that owned a farm in Mooinooi guilty of a multitude of charges.

Aaron James Sithole, 37, and Jack Chikinya Sithole, 21, were found guilty of two counts of murder, rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of theft and defeating the ends of justice.

Another accused, Alex Modau, 39, was found guilty of two counts murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of theft and defeating the ends of justice while Mercia Strydom, 24, was guilty of two counts of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, two counts of kidnapping, three counts of theft, unlawful possession of firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and defeating the ends of justice.

According to the NPA, on 10 December 2017, Jacobus Petrus Strydom, 54, and his wife, Mercia, tricked the married couple, Gezina Sophia Van Niekerk and Joey Van Niekerk, into coming to the farm to sign offer to purchase documents. The Strydoms were leasing a portion on the plot of the Van Niekerks which the Strydoms had expressed a wish to buy.

Upon their arrival, the Van Niekerk were coerced into signing the contract and were assaulted with the assistance of the two Sitholes, Mudau and Moses Rakuba. The two women were also raped by the Sitholes.

“During the assault the Sitholes and Modau took the couple’s bankcards and forced them to disclose their PIN codes. They later withdrew money from their bank accounts and bought goods.

“The two Sitholes and Modau then killed them and took their bodies to a nearby river and burnt them beyond recognition. They took their car to Magalies Road and set it alight.

“Subsequent to investigations, the Sitholes, Modau and the Strydom were arrested. Moses Rakuba turned state witness. Jacobus committed suicide in jail,” said the NPA in a statement.

The matter was remanded to 15 and 16 October 2020 for sentencing.

