Woman accused of defrauding Sassa of over R7m granted bail

A 54-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly defrauding the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) of over R7 million.

According to police, Lindiwe Shangase was arrested at her workplace on Wednesday.

She will join her co-accused Sibusisiwe Gazu, 31, and Bongani Gumede, 39, who were previously arrested.

“The suspect’s arrest came after a case of fraud was registered at Ixopo SAPS, where the two accused were arrested on 1 November 2019 on Margaret Street in Ixopo,” police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said.

“The pair were found in possession of 47 Sassa cards and R73 000 in cash,” added Gwala.

Shangase was allegedly responsible for fraudulently issuing the cards.

Gwala said the total value of the money defrauded is R7 295 550.

Shangase’s two cellphones, personal files, six bank cards and other documents were seized for further investigation.

Provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula said: “It is heart-breaking to learn that there are people who are robbing pensioners and people who need to feed their families through the grant money. I am glad that the suspects were arrested and more arrests can be expected as the investigation unfolds.”

Shangase appeared in the Durban Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday, where she was granted R10 000 bail.

The three are expected back in court on 22 September.

