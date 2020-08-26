 
 
Liberty Fighters Network and NDZ’s lockdown court battle continues

Courts 1 hour ago

LFN has launched an application for leave to appeal the court’s finding that the decision to invoke a national state of disaster was rational. It also wants the court to find that the state of disaster was unnecessary and to prevent a possible return to higher lockdown levels.

Bernadette Wicks
26 Aug 2020
04:16:24 PM
Liberty Fighters Network and NDZ's lockdown court battle continues

Reyno De Beer of the Liberty Fighters Network, 3 June 2020, Derdepoort, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Liberty Fighters Network (LFN) has dragged Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma back to court, in a renewed bid to have the national state of disaster overturned in its entirety. The pressure group made headlines back in June, after taking the minister to court over the lockdown regulations of the day and winning. Judge Norman Davis, sitting in the North Gauteng High Court, found only a handful of the level three and four regulations met constitutional muster and gave the minister two weeks to bring the rest up to par. But he stopped short of declaring the...

