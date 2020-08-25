Businessman accused defrauding CoJ out on R50K bail

The Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court has granted the sole director of Esizwe Technology (Pty) Ltd, Deon Pillay, R50,000 bail.

His company, Esizwe was one of the accredited dealers of Mustek, whose core business was sale and distribution of computers and electronic products via its network of approximately 6,000 accredited dealers.

The City of Johannesburg (CoJ) was a client of Esizwe and the State alleges that CoJ paid an amount of R7 529 244 to Esizwe for 570 desktops that were never delivered to CoJ, resulting in the municipality suffering financial loss.

Pillay was charged with fraud, theft and Contravention of the Prevention of Organised Crimes Act (POCA).

The case was remanded to 5 October for the NPA to furnish the defence team with the contents of the docket, said the NPA in a statement.

