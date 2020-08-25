Courts 25.8.2020 03:57 pm

Viwe Rulumeni accused of killing ex-girlfriend ‘Kwasa’ in court on Wednesday

Citizen reporter
Asithandile 'Kwasa' Zozo, the Wits student who was stabbed to death, allegedly by her boyfriend, Viwe Rulumeni. Picture: Twitter / @RealAlexMchunu

The suspect allegedly assaulted, choked and stabbed Zozo in full view of a number of people on 17 August.

Wits student Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo’s murder accused is due in court on Wednesday, said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Zozo, will appear in the Dutywa Magistrate’s Court tomorrow, said NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali.

“Viwe Rulumeni, 22, made his first appearance last week Thursday, charged with murder and attempted murder. The case was postponed for formal bail application.

“Rulumeni allegedly assaulted, choked and stabbed Kwasa in full view of a number of people on August 17. He attempted to commit suicide afterwards.

“The state is opposing bail,” Tyali concluded.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

