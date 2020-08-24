Courts 24.8.2020 04:39 pm

Former Eskom Kusile exec in court for R30m tax fraud charges

The NPA says Mangope France Hlakudi is also accused number one in the R745 million Eskom Kusile power station corruption cases.

A former Eskom Kusile executive is expected back in court on Tuesday for R30 million tax fraud charges.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Sindisiwe Twala said Mangope France Hlakudi will appear in the Pretoria Regional Court on Tuesday on charges of alleged tax fraud amounting to an estimated R30 million.

“The case is in relation to his personal tax affairs and company tax of Hlakudi Translation and Interpretation cc, Coxinel Chicken (PTY) Ltd and Bon Services Telcom cc.

“The period covered is from 2015 to 2018,” Twala said.

Twala said Hlakudi is also accused number one in the R745 million Eskom Kusile power station corruption cases.

“The charges detail how several contractors to Eskom paid over money to Hlakudi’s companies.

“At the time he was Eskom senior manager capital contracts until his resignation on 13 November 2017.”

