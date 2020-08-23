EC ANC welcomes acting Mandela Bay city manager’s arrest

The ANC in the Eastern Cape said the arrest of Nelson Mandela Bay metro acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu by the Hawks, was a clear sign that the state was seriously pursuing those implicated in fraud and corruption.

Mapu and local businesswoman Bulelwa Eunice Ntanga-Mkwakwi were rounded up by the Hawks in early morning raids on their homes on Friday in connection with an RDP housing tender worth R12.8 million.

ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayithobi said: “We warmly welcome this clear sign that the state is now seriously pursuing those who have been implicated in allegations of corruption, and in particular, the abuse of tender processes. The ANC will do everything it can to assist the government to investigate all allegations of fraud and corruption and bring offenders to justice.”

They are accused of engaging in a corrupt relationship in 2014, which saw Mapu, the then director of the metro’s housing department, allegedly taking a bribe of R900 000 from Ntanga-Mkwakwi.

The bribe was allegedly in exchange for an RDP housing tender worth R12.8m, the NPA said in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The two appeared at court where they were granted R20 000 bail each, with stringent conditions.

Barred

They have been placed under 24-hour house arrest and barred from entering any Nelson Mandela Bay metro municipal buildings. They were also warned against interfering with state witnesses.

NPA spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said evidence revealed that in January 2014, prior to the awarding of this contract, Ntanga-Mkwakwi transferred R900 000 from her bank account into an Allan Gray platform account which bore an account reference in favour of Mapu.

The municipality was the developer for several RDP housing projects funded by the Eastern Cape department of human settlements. Potential contractors were required by the municipality to be registered on its database. Ntanga-Mkwakwi registered her business during March 2012, said Ngcakani.

The case was postponed to 3 November.

On the same day of Mapu’s arrest, acting mayor Thsono Buyeye announced Anele Qaba as the new acting municipal manager. The DA in the Eastern Cape was displeased about this appointment.

