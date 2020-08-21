Killers of DA councillor Johannes Baatjies and his friend get double life sentences

Four of the five men accused of murdering a councillor for the Democratic Alliance (DA), Johannes Baatjies, and his friend Jeffry Nouse, were sentenced to double life imprisonment by the Kimberly High Court on Friday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement.

The four accused are Frank Baxane, Zonizelo Magawu, Charles Mphondomisa and Matthews Legodu. The fifth accused, Richard Hasane, was sentenced 36 years imprisonment for his part in the crimes.

They were found guilty of murder and conspiring to kill Baatjies. The motive was to ensure that Baatjies is stopped from being sworn in as a councillor, according to the statement.

ALSO READ: DA hopes councillor’s killers get maximum sentence

The High Court was told that on the day of the assassination of Baatjies and Nouse, they were lured to a bogus business meeting for a transaction of about R800 000.

Instead of striking a deal, the victims were shot on the road between Danielskuil and Postmasburg on their way to the meeting.

Baatjies was shot numerous times and died on the scene, while Nouse died later in hospital.

The Judge, in sentencing the five accused, emphasised the seriousness of the charges and that the court had taken into consideration that the accused were first offenders. Owing to their lack of remorse, it was difficult for the court to give them any lesser punishment, according to the NPA.

Richard Hasane received 18 years for each count because he became part of the plot later. He provided transport to the killers.

The prosecution, led by Advocate Johannes Cloete, believed that the sentences were satisfactory and will be a deterrent to would-be lawbreakers.

The NPA said it hoped the sentencing of these perpetrators will also provide closure to the families of the victims who continued to suffer due to the loss of their loved ones in 2016.

(Compiled by Carina Koen)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.