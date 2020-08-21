Three men jailed for life for killing policeman during KZN heist

Three people have been sentenced to life for the murder of a Maphumulo police captain shot dead during a heist at a KwaZulu-Natal shopping centre.

Bheko Sibiya, 38, Mdeliseni Mathonsi, 28, and Siphamandla Mathonsi, 32, were handed the maximum sentence in the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Captain Dumisani Mhlanzi was gunned down on 23 February 2018, during an armed robbery at a Maphumulo shopping centre, said Hawks spokesperson Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo.

“The suspects made off with cash, cellphones and Captain Mhlanzi’s service pistol,” he said.

A month later, Mdeliseni Mathonsi and Sibiya were arrested at KwaMashu men’s hostel.

“Three of their accomplices were fatally wounded during a shootout with police,” Mhlongo said.

Siphamandla Mathonsi was arrested in June 2019. He was found in possession of an unlicensed gun, as well as live rounds of ammunition.

“All [the] accused were sentenced to life imprisonment each for murder, 15 years imprisonment for robbery with aggravating circumstances of the shop employee, 15 years for robbery of another shop employee and another 15 years for robbery of Captain Mhlanzi’s service pistol.

“Siphamandla Mathonsi was further sentenced to eight years imprisonment for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Their life imprisonment sentences and a combined 143-year sentence will run concurrently.”

Mhlongo said the presiding judge immediately dismissed their application for leave to appeal.

National head of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, said he hoped “this will at least bring some much needed closure” to Mhlanzi’s family.

“It may be impossible to adequately comprehend the pain the deceased’s family is going through,” Lebeya said.

He said he hoped these sentences would “serve as a deterrent for likeminded criminals who might be tempted to harm our police officials who are sworn to protect the community”.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.