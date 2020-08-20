Asithandile ‘Kwasa’ Zozo’s alleged killer to remain behind bars as case postponed

Viwe Rulumeni, 22, accused of stabbing to death Wits university student Asithandile “Kwasa” Zozo, has been remanded after making his first court appearance.

The case was postponed to 26 August for further investigation, said Eastern Cape provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Thembinkosi Kinana.

Rulumeni made his first court appearance at the Idutywa Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, a day after he was discharged from the Butterworth Hospital.

He had been under police guard at the hospital after he allegedly overdosed on pills in an apparent suicide attempt.

The murder, which sparked public outrage, sent shockwaves across the country.

Zozo, 19, died on Monday afternoon after she was allegedly stabbed four times in the upper body by Rulumeni, her family claimed. Rulumeni was allegedly her boyfriend.

Kinana said police had visited the crime scene and were investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder.

The incident was slammed as another instance of gender-based violence and has been condemned by Wits University and provincial police commissioner Lieutenent-General Liziwe Ntshinga.

Wits called on students who needed counselling over the incident to contact its Student Crisis Line on 0800 111331.

