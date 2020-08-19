Man accused of murdering elderly woman and her daughter in Limpopo appears in court

Maano Maphula, who is accused of murdering an 88-year-old woman and her 54-year old daughter after accusing them of “bewitching him”, made his first appearance in the Thohoyandou Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Maphula was charged with two counts of murder and housebreaking with intent to murder.

“It is alleged that that on Sunday 16 August, the accused broke into the house of the 88-year-old woman who lived with her 54-year-old daughter in Lunungwi village in the Vhembe District,” Limpopo NPA spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhangi said.

Malabi-Dzhangi added it was alleged the 23-year-old accused “chopped the two women with an unknown object and left their dead bodies in a pool of blood”.

The women’s bodies were discovered by neighbours.

“The accused didn’t apply for bail and the matter was remanded to 20 November 2020,” added Malabi-Dzhangi

The police previously said the elderly woman was 90 years old.

However, Malabi-Dzhangi on Wednesday said her correct age was 88.

On Tuesday, police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said the women’s bodies were discovered on Sunday with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, the police discovered the motive for the murders could be witchcraft-related as the man allegedly accused the two women of bewitching him.

