Woman who allegedly killed boyfriend by pouring acid on him appears in court

A 21-year-old woman from Soshanguve, Pretoria, Makgodi Josephine Pheeha, has applied for legal aid as she appeared briefly at the Soshanguve Magistrate’s Court on charges of premeditated murder.

NPA spokesperson, Lumka Mahanjana said Pheeha appeared in court on Tuesday for allegedly killing her 30-year-old boyfriend Andile Charles Rasmeni by pouring acid on him.

Mahanjana said the matter was postponed to 28 August for a formal bail application and that the state would oppose bail.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said Pheeha was arrested on 9 August in Soshanguve, after the alleged murder the previous day, 8 August.

Meanwhile, two suspects in two separate incidents of gender-based violence have been arrested by the police in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson, Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said the arrests followed the provincial commissioner’s orders “to mobilise maximum resources in tracing” the suspects.

“The first suspect aged 25, was arrested in Fochville on Monday 17 August 2020 for the alleged murder of his 26-year-old girlfriend, earlier in the day.

“It is alleged that the victim and the suspect had an argument that led to the suspect assaulting and stabbing the woman with a sharp object. The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance and she later succumbed to injuries. A 72-hour action plan was mobilised to search for the suspect who was successfully traced and arrested within a few hours in Greens Park, Fochville.

“He was charged with murder and is expected to appear at Fochville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday 19 August 2020,” Peters said.

She said in the other separate incident, a 35-year-old man has appeared at the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court for the alleged murder of his 52-year-old lover in Ivory Park.

Peters said it is alleged that on 5 August, the 52-year-old woman had an argument with her boyfriend, the suspect, who was accusing her of infidelity.

“The following morning the victim was seen coming out of the shack saying the boyfriend had doused paraffin on her and set her alight. She was rushed to hospital where she was later certified dead.

“The matter was reported to the police and the case was prioritised like all the cases of gender-based violence. Police went all out to hunt for the suspect until he was arrested on Saturday, 15 August 2020. He appeared in court on Tuesday 18 August 2020, facing a charge of murder.”

