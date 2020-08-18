Five Free State officials accused of corruption worth R245m 

Five senior government officials in the Free State have been released on bail of R10,000, after being charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering in the Bloemfontein Regional Court.

The transgressions of Lerato Mngomezulu, Disebo Masiteng, Mokemane Ndumo, Mahlomola Mofokeng and Mbana Thabethe cost the Free State’s agricultural and rural development department over R245 million. Four of the five accused were members of the Bid Evaluation Committee, and Thabethe was head of the department.

The charges were discovered while analysing the financial flow of bank accounts involved in the Estina dairy farm saga, a Gupta-linked project in the Free State. The investigation found there to be “irregularities and disguised payments to one of the officials”, the National Prosecuting Authority said in a statement.

It is alleged that the accused gave a number of contracts to a company, Superior Quality Trading, which also trades as Rekgonne Community Projects, despite the company failing to attend compulsory briefing sessions.

The company was even granted a certificate of attendance despite not attending briefings, and received more than R756 million from the Free State agriculture and rural development department.

Senior Quality Trading’s director Lenah Mohapi is also alleged to have paid then-CFO of the department, Seipati Dlamini, “huge sums of money”, disguising payments as ‘Refund Telkomsa’ and ‘Medical Services’.

Mohapi and Dlamini were arrested by the Hawks in July, and appeared in court on charges of fraud, corruption and money laundering. They too were granted R10,000 bail, and their case has been postponed to 10 September.

Mohapi and Dlamini will join Mngomezulu, Masiteng, Ndumo, Mofokeng and Thabethe in the High Court in September, and will collectively be facing 58 counts of forgery, uttering, fraud, corruption, money laundering, and contraventions of the Public Finance Management Act.

(Compiled by Nica Richards)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.