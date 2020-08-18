Crowds picket outside court as Msimango’s accused killer appears

In a quest for justice, hoards of people are picketing outside the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court seeking answers as the husband to 30-year-old Hlengiwe Msimango, who allegedly shot and killed her appeared before the court for a bail hearing.

Msimango, mother of two, was allegedly killed by the 33-year-old suspect, who claims he thought she was an intruder in the house in Birch Acres, Kempton Park.

Police following the arrest confirmed the man reached for his firearm and fired two shots to the chest area before finding out that he had shot his wife.

Msimango’s death sparked uproar from society who are convinced this was a case of gender-based violence and femicide.

The suspect is believed to have appeared briefly for his bail application.

More information to follow.

